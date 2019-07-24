First poll on the new political era has Labour third, Brexit Party fourth
With both the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats now with new leaders, the two parties are also in first and second in the latest opinion poll:
The fading of the Brexit Party, as seen across multiple pollsters, continues. Intriguingly, this may not benefit the Conservatives much if they lose Conservative Remainers to the Lib Dems.
This is only one poll, but the trend matches the picture across others.
