Rhiannon Leaman appointed Jo Swinson’s Chief of Staff

Following the news of Ben Rathe being appointed Jo Swinson’s Press Secretary, comes the appointment of Rhiannon Leaman as her Chief of Staff. Sara Mosavi has also been appointed Head of Office.

Formerly the party’s Head of Campaigns, Rhiannon has been central to the party’s anti-Brexit campaigning, bringing to that her experience also of campaigning outside the party working previously at Save the Children.

It’s great to see someone with such experience of helping the party campaign on national issues in this key role as this sort of campaigning is crucial to building up a Lib Dem core vote and to turning us into the sort of organisation that can sustain bigger and better success than ever before.

Plus the fact that years ago her first tweet was about making chocolate biscuits means she earns an extra 10 points from me…