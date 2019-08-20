Perhaps this approach could be used for training telephone canvassers?

This is how the voice of the speaking clock was selected in the UK in 1936, with a panel pf people listening in to each would-be speaking clock in turn.

Jane Cain ended up being the voice of the speaking clock from 1936 until 1963, when Pat Simmons took over.

Perhaps a format that could be adopted for training telephone canvassers in the Liberal Democrats…

