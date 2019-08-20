Liberal Democrat artworkers needed

Reproduced with permission, a message from Candy Piercy on Facebook:

Lib Dem friends! Calling all artworkers. If you are an experienced leaflet writer, Sarah Yong and I need your help this week!

I am the Chair of the Campaign for Gender Balance and Sarah is Chair of the Racial Diversity Campaign.

We are working together with Daisy Cooper and Miranda Roberts getting ready for an imminent general election. We are supporting lots of brilliant women members, BAME members and potential candidates from other underrepresented groups in the current snap selections,

In order to do that they need great artwork and that is where you can help us! We need your artworking skills ASAP.

Please DM me with your contact details, if you would like to help make us a more diverse party. Please attach a PDF of a recent leaflet to show us your skills and we will put you in touch with our fantastic candidates right away.