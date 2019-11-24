New guide for telephone canvassers now available

Following up my guides for canvassers and leaflet deliverers, there’s now one available for telephone canvassers.

As with the other two guides, it’s a one-sider designed both to introduce new helpers to the key basics and also to remind more experienced helpers of tips and tricks to make the most of their time.

Feel free to reproduce them and share them around. The more people who see these guides, the better!

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.