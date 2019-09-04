Political

A brilliant graph, featuring Jacob Rees-Mogg and the declining Conservatives

This captures the state of British politics and the shrinking Conservative majority very nicely:

Jacob Rees-Mogg and the Conservative majority

Although that graph with the mountains and murder rate still tops this.

Credit: SuperCorbynite on Reddit.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.

Advertisements

There is one comment

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.