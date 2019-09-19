Consistent Lib Dem vote increases in council by-election results in so far
Six council by-elections this week, with a full slate of Liberal Democrat candidates (yay!). They split equally between three Labour defences and three Conservative defences.
Chestfield, Canterbury
The Liberal Democrat candidate was Peter Old, running up a most impressive swing:
Fulham Broadway, Hammersmith and Fulham
Jessie Venegas was the Liberal Democrat candidate.
Result to come.
Old Swan, Liverpool
Chris Lea stood for the Lib Dems in a ward which now has a Liberal Democrat MP, courtesy of the switch by Luciana Berger.
Thorniewood, North Lanarkshire
Colin Robb was the Lib Dem in a ward where the party did not have a candidate last time:
Vivary, Somerset West and Taunton
Derek Perry stood for the Liberal Democrats in a ward where the party topped the poll last time, but only won one of the two seats as there was only one Liberal Democrat candidate.
Result to come.
Ethandune, Wiltshire
Alan Rankin was the Liberal Democrat candidate in a straight fight with the Conservatives and scoring a big increase in the Lib Dem vote:
