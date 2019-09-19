Consistent Lib Dem vote increases in council by-election results in so far

Six council by-elections this week, with a full slate of Liberal Democrat candidates (yay!). They split equally between three Labour defences and three Conservative defences.

Chestfield, Canterbury

The Liberal Democrat candidate was Peter Old, running up a most impressive swing:

Fulham Broadway, Hammersmith and Fulham

Jessie Venegas was the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Result to come.

Old Swan, Liverpool

Chris Lea stood for the Lib Dems in a ward which now has a Liberal Democrat MP, courtesy of the switch by Luciana Berger.

Thorniewood, North Lanarkshire

Colin Robb was the Lib Dem in a ward where the party did not have a candidate last time:

Vivary, Somerset West and Taunton

Derek Perry stood for the Liberal Democrats in a ward where the party topped the poll last time, but only won one of the two seats as there was only one Liberal Democrat candidate.

Result to come.

Ethandune, Wiltshire

Alan Rankin was the Liberal Democrat candidate in a straight fight with the Conservatives and scoring a big increase in the Lib Dem vote:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

