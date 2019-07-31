New(ish) to the Lib Dems? Here’s quick survey on your experience
Have you joined the Liberal Democrats in the last few years? If so, it’d be great if you could do this survey on your experience of what it’s like joining the party. And if you’re a longer-standing member, if you can share this with newer members you know, that would be great – thanks!
(If the embedded survey doesn’t appear below or work properly, you can use this web link instead.)
Create your own user feedback survey
Advertisements
There are no comments