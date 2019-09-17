New Lib Dem Revoke policy leads 41% – 38% among voters
Perhaps more important than the fact that the Lib Dem policy to revoke Article 50 is ahead is that it has the support of 41% of voters. That’s a big enough pool of support for the party’s headline policy to sustain a record-breaking general election result.
P.S.
Get polling news and analysis by email
Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):
Advertisements
There are no comments