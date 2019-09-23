Don’t forget to get your nominations in for the Lib Dem party elections

Nominations close at 5pm on Monday 30th September for the Liberal Democrat internal elections. These are being held for:

Party President (a contest I have some interest in…)

Federal Board (15 places)

Federal Conference Committee (12 places)

Federal International Relations Committee (6 places)

Federal Policy Committee (15 places)

ALDE Council Delegation (6 places)

English Party representative on the Federal Board (1 place, open only to members of the party in England)

All the places are for a three-year term of office and there’s a new online nominations system that you can use to nominate people. You’ll need to know their membership number (so if you’d like to nominate me for Party President, please drop me a line and I can let you know mine).

More details are over on the party website (you may need to login to the site first). That includes descriptions of what each committee does.

