Why I’m running for Liberal Democrat Party President

Our current President, Sal Brinton, has helped steer us through extraordinary times. With her term coming to an end this autumn, we need to elect a new Party President. I hope that you’ll decide I’m the best person for the job. Although the formal definition of the role in the party’s constitution is brief, I believe the President should help ensure we have a party organisation that enables more of us to win, more often.

You’ve probably previously heard or read me setting out how we can do that, and I’ll be detailing more of my plans as the campaign progresses. I hope you’ve seen how many of the ideas I’ve championed have become a successful reality, from the core votes strategy that has underpinned our recovery since 2015 to the supporters scheme that is bringing in thousands of new volunteers to help us.

Now with your support, I want to step up and help us go even further. Our party is ambitious about transforming the UK, starting with stopping Brexit. Jo Swinson has set out her vision for a liberal, inclusive, green Britain in the 21st century. We need a President focused on helping to transform our party so that we can deliver on these hopes. We need to get the organisation right to sustain and accelerate that progress.

We can do that by:

Unlocking the huge grassroots campaigning potential in our hundreds of thousands of members and supporters with the right tools, systems and support;

Embracing technology's power, to make us the best digital campaigners in the country;

Making the party truly open to all and making the best of our talents by addressing our shortcomings on diversity and inclusion;

Ensuring the voices of grassroots members are always heard and respected when key decisions are made at the centre; and

Ensuring the party's finances are sustainable long term, including investing more in growing and mobilising our member base.

If you’d like to back my campaign, are willing to offer an endorsement or can make a donation, please visit my campaign site at markpack.org.uk/president.

It’ll also be expanded during the campaign with more news about my plans and how we can work together to build an even bigger, even more successful party.

