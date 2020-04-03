Big Block of Cheese Day, by Zoom

This afternoon was the first outing for something a little different: the first two-hour block set aside to let Liberal Democrat members book a Zoom call with me to discuss whatever they want.

There are several online scheduling tools which allow this and the one I picked, YouBookMe, makes the whole process very slick. It creates an online booking form, automatically updated to show which slots are free and with each booking setting up online calendar entries, creating a video call for the scheduled time and generating both confirmation and reminder emails.

If you hold public office and cannot currently do traditional surgeries, I’d recommend taking a look at this or similar services. (Calendly also comes highly recommended.) You might find one of them just the biz.

And if you are using Zoom for the video calls, do remember to set them up securely, especially with a password. Details on how to do that here.

If you’re wondering what the cheese reference is all about, it started with US President Andrew Jackson, but was made famous by the TV series, West Wing.

Here’s the history:

And here is the fun:

If the trials of this continue to be successful, I’ll promote the link for signing up more widely in the party. So hang on if you’ve not yet seen it, or otherwise you can always drop me an email instead.