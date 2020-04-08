In the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I talk with Sunder Katwala from the British Future think tank. He raised the important issue of the human bias towards pessimism and its impact on our reactions to the coronavirus crisis.

Feedback as every very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Find Never Mind The Bar Charts on social media

Like the show? Do follow on Twitter or Facebook. It’s a great way to hear more about the podcast – and to let your friends and colleagues know about it too.

Subscribe, rate and review

If you like Never Mind The Bar Charts, you can find us on Acast, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Spotify or Stitcher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show.