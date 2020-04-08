Our bias toward pessimism – Sunder Katwala on reactions to coronavirus: Never Mind The Bar Charts S2/E10
In the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I talk with Sunder Katwala from the British Future think tank. He raised the important issue of the human bias towards pessimism and its impact on our reactions to the coronavirus crisis.
Show notes
- Sunder on how the Liberal Democrats can improve their diversity.
- The University of Leicester study into who has caught Covid-19.
- Research into our pessimism bias.
- Sunder on Twitter.
- British Future.
- Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow: Amazon / Waterstones
- John Maynard Keynes by Robert Skidelsky: Amazon / Waterstones
- Image by Jasmin Sessler from Pixabay.
