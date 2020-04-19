How political leaflets used to look: a 1960s Saturday election
Welcome this time to a Liberal Party leaflet from 1966, one which – as the foot of the front page highlights – is also a reminder that elections are not always on a Thursday. These days, exceptions to the Thursday tradition are very rare and restricted to the occasional council by-election. But for a long period, even as general elections had standardised on Thursdays, many regular local council elections took place on Saturdays.
Also of note as a sign of changing times is the story at the bottom of page 3. The right of the public and the press to attend council meetings was a long-fought for right, one in which Margaret Thatcher was on the liberal side.
For more gems from past election leaflets, see my collection How leaflets used to look.
