UK’s top statistics expert criticises government’s coronavirus test data
“Testing statistics still fall well short” of official standards – that’s the damning verdict from the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority, David Norgrove.
Here is his letter about coronavirus test statistics to the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock:
Want to know more about what the Liberal Democrats are doing in the Westminster Parliament? Sign-up for a weekly email when Parliament is in session.
Advertisements
There are no comments