Political

UK’s top statistics expert criticises government’s coronavirus test data

“Testing statistics still fall well short” of official standards – that’s the damning verdict from the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority, David Norgrove.

Here is his letter about coronavirus test statistics to the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock:

David Norgrove letter on coronavirus test statistics - p1
David Norgrove letter on coronavirus test statistics - p2
 

Want to know more about what the Liberal Democrats are doing in the Westminster Parliament? Sign-up for a weekly email when Parliament is in session.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.