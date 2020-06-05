The latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows how rates of positive tests for COVID-19 appear higher for individuals who work outside the home compared with those who work from home:

That’s a darn good reason to work from home if you can. That isn’t only about protecting your own health. It’s also about protecting the health of others who you might unwittingly infect before you realise you are suffering from coronavirus.

That’s why the example Parliament should be setting is to work from home too. MPs can do so, and so they should.

For all that Jacob Rees-Mogg claims that MPs going back to work in person at Westminster is somehow a good example to the country, he’s got it back to front.

The good example is to follow the evidence, take safety seriously and work from home when you can.

So in the nicest possible way, Mr Rees-Mogg: go home and change the rules so other MPs can too.

