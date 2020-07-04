How to migrate a podcast from Anchor to Podbean

I’ve recently migrated from Anchor to Podbean for my podcast, Never Mind The Bar Charts. Here are some tips that I’ve learnt along the way.

Create your new Podbean account. As an aside, if you are going to use your own domain name, as I do with www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com, then configure that in Podbean early on. That way, you can avoid having to double-back on other configuration and content later on. From your podcast dashboard, go to Settings and then Own domain to do this. Get the feed (RSS) address for your Anchor podcast. If you don’t already know it, login to Anchor, and from the Dashboard, click View public site. Under Where to listen on your site is a set of icons for different platforms. The last one, an orange square with curved white lines, is for your feed. Click on it and this will copy your feed address. Go back to Podbean and from your podcast dashboard, go to Settings and then Switch to Podbean. Enter the feed address here and, if you wish – which you probably will, tick the box to import your episodes. That’s it! At least according to Podbean’s instructions it is. Except that I found some wrinkles. So don’t stop here… The episode numbers were messed up when I imported my podcast. Within each season, the numbers were reversed with the last episode being number one, the penultimate number two, and so on. So once the import is done, from the podcast dashboard go to Publish and Episodes. You can use the update button (the one with the pencil icon) to check the numbering of each episode. After you click this button, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on More Episode Settings to find the numbering.

If you make a similar move, I hope it goes well – and happy podcasting!