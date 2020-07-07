A Liberal Democrat press release brings the news:

Responding to a written statement from the Secretary of State for International Trade confirming that the UK will resume selling arms to Saudi Arabia, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

The situation in Yemen is horrific, with Saudi Arabia persistently violating human rights and the rule of law. Arms sales to the regime should be banned until further notice.

Last year the Conservative Government breached the Court of Appeal ruling on the licensing of arms for use in Yemen and now they are trying to make out as though Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses are a one-off.

The Government need to gain some humanity on this. Saudi Arabia should have been ruled out as an arms trading partner long ago. If they are serious about defending human rights – as Dominic Raab stated is the purpose of the new Magnitsky-style sanctions – then there should be no question on this.