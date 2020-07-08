Former Labour MP Laura Pidcock, who lost her seat at the 2019 general election, is having to repay £3,835.32 after an official investigation found she wrongly used Parliamentary resources for her election campaign.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards reports:

I investigated an allegation that the Member had broken the rules on the use of

House-provided stationery and postage-paid envelopes by sending constituents a

mailing which was party-political in tone and content… I found Ms Pidcock had acted in breach of the rules on stationery and had breached paragraph 16 of the Code of Conduct for Members. The former Member acknowledged and apologised for her inadvertent breach of the rules. She has undertaken to refund the House authorities (£3,835.32) for the

misused stationery and postage.

She isn’t the only (former) MP to have run into trouble with misusing public funds for electioneering. In earlier rulings, Daniel Zeichner (Labour, Cambridge) has had to repay £343.96 and Zac Goldsmith (Conservative, formerly Richmond Park) has had to repay £8,954.33.

