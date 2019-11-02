A glimpse into what the future could hold for the Liberal Democrats

On Friday night I headed over to Richmond to speak at the massive meeting to kick off the campaigns for Sarah Olney and Munira Wilson:

In many ways, the event epitomised what the future for the Liberal Democrats could be like.

A diverse set of candidates in winnable seats.

A huge turnout of people who have recently joined the party, not campaigned before but are being mobilised in part by the new party pilot project I covered in Lib Dem Newswire.

And a canny bit of fundraising with not only the obligatory bucket but also an iZettle card reader which meant that for every £1 in cash donation in the bucket nearly another £3.50 was taken in card donations.

(Plus I got to tell the story about the Prue Bray board game.)

