The best canvassing story of any election, ever – no, really

Hard to beat this canvassing story from Liberal Democrat Prue Bray in the 2015 general election, which I think fully delivers on my headline:

Is this a first? On the doorstep today a lady told me about some friends of hers who are so keen on me as a councillor that for Christmas the wife made the husband a board game about me, where all the pieces are made out of photos of me cut out of our Focuses. And they play it. Regularly.