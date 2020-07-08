Alison Simpson selected for Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituency

The Buchan Observer reports:

Banffshire and Buchan Coast Liberal Democrats have announced Alison Simpson as their prospective parliamentary candidate for the Holyrood election in 2021…

As a community development officer and social enterprise specialist, she has contributed (paid and unpaid) to many local projects, developing a wide variety of events and facilities – including the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, Whitehills Marina and Banffshire Community Transport operation. She has worked to support many different community groups right across the area, and is proud to have been a part of a number of enduring success stories.

Alison has worked hard to ensure that local residents are able to own and maintain community assets and have a say in the issues that are important to them. Her professional and voluntary activities have brought her into contact with many local residents, and she hopes have built a reputation for effectiveness, integrity, and authenticity.