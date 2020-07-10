I’ve tried something a little different for this episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts: taking a look at the career of a previous party leader to see the lessons for the current Liberal Democrats.

I picked Jo Grimond, who saved the Liberal Party for disastrous election results and had a plan for a realignment on the left of British politics. You might be able to spot some parallels there…

No surprise that for my guest, I’m joined by the closest thing the party has to an official historian, Duncan Brack.

Hope you enjoy the show and do let us know what you think of it; would you like more shows looking at the lessons from other party leaders?

