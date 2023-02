Jo Grimond meeting John F Kennedy. It does not appear that either were singing at the time.

In 1964, the National League of Young Liberals (the party’s then youth wing) released The Liberal Song, sung by Brian Lee and accompanied on the B-side by a welcome message from Liberal Party leader Jo Grimond.

Enjoy:

And if you did enjoy, copies of the record are still on sale.

With thanks to Pete Dollimore for helping me digitise an original vinyl record.

