Berwick-upon-Tweed Lib Dems select Cllr Thom Campion as Prospective Parliamentary Candidate

A local party press release brings the news:

Thom Campion will contest the Berwick-upon-Tweed seat for the Liberal Democrats at the next election The seat was previously held by Liberal Democrat Lord Alan Beith from 1973 until 2015.

Thom was adopted by the local Liberal Democrats in Berwick-upon-Tweed following a thorough selection process. He is currently a City Councillor in Newcastle upon Tyne, representing the Castle Ward in the city, and was the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Blyth Valley constituency in the 2019 general election.

Thom is determined to win back the former Lib Dem seat in Berwick, beating incumbent MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, and returning the constituency to Lib Dem control again.

Thom Campion said:

Residents across the constituency remember how much better life was under a Liberal Democrat MP. Our high streets flourished, our beautiful countryside and green spaces were protected and vital infrastructure improvements weren’t just promised but delivered. I am committed to seeing and delivering real change locally and nationally. I want the people of Berwick-upon-Tweed to finally have a voice in Parliament they know will listen to them and represent them, not just follow the damaging Conservative whip. Our Conservative MP has voted to pump sewage into our rivers, voted against a windfall tax on energy companies and has still not delivered on her promise to dual the A1! Liberal Democrat victories in North Shropshire and Tiverton & Honiton have shown that lifelong Conservative voters are fed up with the status-quo, that farmers and rural communities have been let down time and time again and that voters from all parties know that only a Liberal Democrat MP can deliver for their community. We have been let down again and again by our Conservative MP and Conservative-run councils and we deserve better. I believe that the Liberal Democrats and I, working together with the people of Berwick-upon-Tweed, Alnwick and our villages, can build a better, brighter and fairer future for everyone in our communities.

