PODCAST – Terrific Tiverton & Honiton Heaven
I joined the Lib Dem Pod team shortly after the amazing win for Richard Foord in Tiverton & Honiton to discuss how it happened and what it means. See what Sam, Richard, John and I made of the result…
Show notes
- Richard Foord’s amazing win.
- The wonderful Frank Doran.
- The Lib Dem Pod – do go have a listen to their other episodes.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
