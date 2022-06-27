Richard Foord sworn in as a new MP

Welcome to a new Member of Parliament, flanked by party leader Ed Davey and Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain:

And he’s straight to work as a press release from the Liberal Democrats recounts:

The newly elected Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton Richard Foord will use his first day in Parliament today to urge the Government to cut fuel duty for rural areas like Devon.

Richard Foord will be tabling the parliamentary motion calling for a rural fuel duty cut immediately after being sworn in as an MP today. Richard is calling on Conservative MPs to put party politics aside and sign the motion to support families struggling with the cost of living.

It follows the historic Liberal Democrat by-election victory in Tiverton and Honiton on Thursday, overturning the biggest majority ever in a by-election. The Liberal Democrats campaigned hard for more help with the cost of living crisis and support for rural communities being hit hardest by record petrol and diesel prices.

The parliamentary motion calls for Rural Duty Rate Relief to be doubled to 10p and to be expanded to cover more rural areas during the current spike in fuel prices. It comes as research by the Countryside Alliance has found rural households will spend over £2,440 a year on filling up their cars, £800 more than those in urban areas.

Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord said:

“People are struggling with the rising cost of fuel, but the Government has failed to act to shield families from soaring prices at the pump.

“The historic Liberal Democrat victory in Tiverton and Honiton must act as a wake-up call to the Conservatives that they must do more to support rural communities like ours instead of taking them for granted.

“That’s why I’ve tabled a motion in Parliament, calling for urgent action to cut the cost of fuel in rural communities. This would immediately cut 10p off the price of fuel and offer immediate relief to those being hardest hit.

“I’m also calling on Conservative MPs to join me in the campaign to cut fuel duty for rural communities, because it’s the right thing to do for those we represent. I’m hoping they’ll be able to put politics aside and support this campaign.”