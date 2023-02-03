Another pair of Liberal Democrat selections

News from Ipswich constituency:

Ipswich Liberal Democrats have chosen Suffolk lawyer James Sandbach as their candidate for the seat in the next general election. Mr Sandbach is already well-known in the county’s political circles – he was the party’s candidate in Suffolk Coastal in 2015 and 2017 and fought Central Suffolk and North Ipswich in 2019. He was Liberal Democrat candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner in the 2021 election for that position… Mr Sandbach said: “It’s great to be selected to run to represent Ipswich which is such an important hub, not just for Suffolk but for East Anglia and the region.” [East Anglian Daily Times]

News too from the Liberal Democrats in Northampton North:

Martin Sawyer is the Liberal Democrats’ parliamentary candidate for Northampton North… Martin runs a small business based locally in Abington, but with clients across the whole of the UK. He is fully aware of the problems faced by many small businesses as a result of government policies over recent years which have favoured big businesses over smaller ones. Martin is a trustee director of Trilogy Active, the charitable trust that runs the town’s leisure centres on behalf of the council, and he has helped guide the organisation through some difficult times ensuring that it continues to being financially strong.

Good luck, James and Martin

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

