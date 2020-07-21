It’s surprisingly easy to confuse the Russia report and the Thornhill report
One part of the Intelligence and Security Committee report into Russia rather reminds me of the recent report headed by Dorothy Thornhill into the Liberal Democrats:
Or to quote the report’s launch press conference: “there is a bizarrely complicated” organisational structure. The ISC launch, that is.
Good to see the report rightly highlighting how the use of paper-based voting makes our electoral system much more secure than a cyber-based one would be:
It’s an important point to remember about the problems with e-voting.
