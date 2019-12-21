Why electronic voting is still a bad idea: Tom Scott

Tom Scott nicely summarises the powerful arguments against electronic voting for public elections*, and given his own expertise also makes the point that the problems with electronic voting look worse the more you really know about how computers and security really work:

For more on the topic, see my post from back in 2013: “E-voting coming back to life?“.

* I say “public elections” because the smaller an electorate is, the more private the organisation it is for, the fewer the problems if the wrong people are elected and the easier it is to re-run an election weeks or months afterwards without causing chaos, the more attractive it can be to bank cost savings from electronic voting compared with its risks and insecurities.