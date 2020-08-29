How political leaflets used to look: a 1971 thank you leaflet

Tony Greaves was first elected to Colne Borough Council in 1971, defeating the incumbent Conservative, Cllr Parkinson.

Here is the thank you leaflet he put out afterwards, produced on a Gestetner stencil. Note how far Cllr Parkinson’s political fortunes had fallen. That was thanks both to Tony’s campaigning and to the switch from the Conservatives being in opposition in Westminster when he won his seat to, by 1971, being in government, with Prime Minister Ted Heath:





For more gems from past election leaflets, see my collection How leaflets used to look.