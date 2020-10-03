Liberal Democrat Party Awards, 2020: hear from all the winners

Liberal Democrat conference closed with me presenting the party awards, including this time a new award named in honour of Bertha Bowness Fischer.

Here are the winners:

Congratulations to them all and thank you to those who nominated them for helping give us such a great range of winners.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

