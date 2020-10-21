I recently guested on Michael Bossetta’s Social Media and Politics show, talking about… social media and politics. In particular, how the media coverage of election campaigns and their use of technology so often gets it wrong. Hope you enjoy the chat, and if you do, by all means grab the relevant chapter of my book, Bad News: what the headlines don’t tell us, which is available for free here.

