Sally Stephenson selected by Lib Dems for Vale of Glamorgan

More selection news from Wales, ahead of the May 2021 Senedd elections. This time it’s for the Vale of Glamorgan:

Sally Stephenson has been selected as the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate to contest the Vale of Glamorgan constituency at the 2021 Senedd election.

From living in Cowbridge and owning stationery and local school uniform shop The Pencil Case on Cowbridge high street, Sally says owning her own shop has given her first-hand experience of the pressures of running a small business in Wales; from the day-to-day operations to the impact of business rates, Covid and Brexit.

“I am honoured to have been selected to stand for the Vale of Glamorgan next year. I am relatively new to politics – I only became actively involved in 2016, so I am definitely from the ‘real world’ and not a stereotypical career politician,” said Sally. [Cowbridge Nub News]