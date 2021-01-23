A three year, £150 billion green economic recovery plan

A hugely ambitious plan to green and strengthen Britain’s economy in one combined move: that’s what Ed Davey set out in an interview with the Green Alliance.

You can listen to the details on their podcast:

In episode four of our second series of ‘Insights’ podcasts, Shaun Spiers, executive director at Green Alliance is joined by Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats. They discuss Ed’s time as secretary of state for energy and climate change during the coalition years, his hopes for COP26 and Lib Dem ambitions for the environment.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis