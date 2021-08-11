First Lib Dem PPC selected: Bobby Dean in Carshalton and Wallington

The Evening Standard reports on the first selection in this Parliament of a Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC). It’s for Tom Brake’s former constituency of Carshalton and Wallington:

Tory MPs are “looking over their shoulders” at the Lib Dems, leader Sir Ed Davey claimed on Wednesday as he unveiled his first General Election candidate. The Lib Dems are launching a bid to recapture seats they recently lost in south west London. Bobby Dean, who owns a communications business, has been unveiled as their candidate in the marginal Carshalton and Wallington constituency. The seat was held by former Coalition minister Tom Brake from 1997 until the 2019 election when Conservative Elliot Colburn won by a majority of 629 votes.

Good luck Bobby!

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

