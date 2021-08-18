Live conference special with Lib Dem Podcast: 27 August

What happens at Lib Dem party conference? What’s it like attending one for the first time? What are likely to be the big debates at this September’s federal conference?

With a special registration offer of just £1 for first time conference attendees, Cllr John Potter and the Lib Dem Pod team are hosting a special live show. Whether you’ve never come to conference before, or have been going for many decades, the show will have something for you.

I’ll be joining the panel along with Christine Jardine MP and conference committee member Mary Regnier-Wilson. The previous couple of live shows I’ve done with John and have great fun, and I’ll do my best to keep that run going…

The show is at 4pm on Friday 27 August. It’ll be streamed live on Facebook and will be available to watch after in all the Lib Dem Pod feeds.

You can post your questions in advance on Twitter or on Facebook and don’t forget to register for conference.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

