Agenda published for Lib Dem autumn conference

The first version of the agenda for this autumn’s federal Liberal Democrat conference has been published.

I say ‘first version’ because, continuing the improvements in conference paperwork seen through the last two conferences:

An update to this Conference Agenda incorporating Conference Extra will be published online ahead of conference, and further updates incorporating Conference Daily will be published each day of conference. They will contain updates to the agenda including information from the Federal Conference Committee (FCC), changes to session timings, amendments, topical issues, emergency motions and questions to reports. You will be able to find Conference Agenda updates online at: https://www.libdems.org.uk/a21-agenda

The agenda includes a strong showing for international issues, with debates on both the Middle East and China, along with guest speeches including party leader Ed Davey and the new Lib Dem leader on the Local Government Association (LGA), Joe Harris. Other items include debates on party strategy, banning conversion therapy and house building.

The conference also includes our Party Awards, nominations for which are open.

If you’ve not been to conference before, it only costs £1 to register for this autumn.

There’s much else in the agenda too, which you can read in full here.

