Liberal Democrats gain seat from Conservatives in Rutland

Seven principal authority council by-elections this week, and all seven with Liberal Democrat candidates. That’s one up on the last time these seats were fought.

Plus also a more unusual by-election: for the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner after the elected Conservative did not take up the seat due to been illegible to be elected.

First in, a big swing to the Lib Dems in Dover, in a ward where the party was behind both Conservatives and independents last time:

Thank you to Anne and the team – and with a a result like that, things are looking good for even more progress next time.

Thank you to Carol Wilcox for standing here.

Thank you to Peter for standing in a ward we did not contest the last two times it was up.

Thanks and congratulations to the team in Rutland for not only standing but also winning:

A hold over in Ribble Valley to:

Congratulations Kerry!

More results as they come, including the Wiltshire result due on Friday.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

Congratulations to Emma-Jayne and the team.

Add to that congratulations to Gerry and the team in Morecambe because…

Not to mention Catherine too:

Meanwhile, congratulations to Kerry and Gaynor, along with the team in Clitheroe:

OUT NOW: Fully revised and updated third edition of 101 Ways To Win An Election, including several completely new chapters. Find out more and get your copy here.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

