Guardian praise for the Liberal Democrat strategy

The Guardian‘s editorial to mark the start of Liberal Democrat conference is remarkably positive about the party:

Electoral history is full of upsets, but few are as stunning as the Liberal Democrats’ byelection victory in Chesham and Amersham, deep in the heart of Tory Britain… Boris Johnson’s authoritarian and populist Tory party, designed to appeal to a new coalition of voters, has alienated large parts of its traditional base. When our correspondent canvassed with Lib Dems in the leafy Surrey marginal seat of the deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, not a single voter professed loyalty to the Tory MP. Voters can punish those who take them for granted… History, geography and demography are on Sir Ed’s side.

I of course particularly liked what the piece says about the party’s strategy:

The Lib Dems will use this weekend to lay out a new social contract, saying the pandemic has wrecked the old one. This is a good strategy … Sir Ed wants to reap the discontent in Conservative seats over Mr Johnson’s lack of integrity and honesty. One can only hope he succeeds.

