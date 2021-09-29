Town councillor joins Liberal Democrats in Tiverton

Devon Live reports:

One of Tiverton’s newest political movements has suffered a blow, after its only elected member defected to the Liberal Democrats.

The Lib Dems have welcomed Councillor Siobhan Knight to their team on Tiverton Town Council.

Siobahn was elected to Tiverton Town Council during a bi-election in May when she stood for LIFT (Local Independents for Tomorrow). Other members of LIFT remain on Tiverton Town Council, but had previously not been elected as representatives of LIFT…

She said: “When I was elected in May 2021, I did not want to be part of a political group, thinking that it would take all decisions and campaigning out of my hands, and I would be asked to vote along party lines as some of the groups do.

“I was surprised to see that the local Lib Dem councillors would openly debate differences within their team, and invited non-members to offer ideas and suggestions as a part of their discussions…

“I was happy to join the Lib Dem team who share those same values, and I feel I will be a stronger councillor as a result.”