YouGov finds 42%-28% support for House of Commons electoral reform

I’ve often commented that electoral reform is one of those topics where the exact question wording can make a noticeable difference to the results of a poll (and which is a sign of how it’s a topic on which public opinion is liable to change in response to campaigning).

So following my coverage a few days ago of a Number Cruncher poll showing support for electoral reform by 52%-17%, here’s another recent one from YouGov on electoral reform for the House of Commons:

Some people support a change in the British voting system to proportional representation, where the number of MPs a party wins more closely reflects the share of the vote they receive. Other people support retaining our present voting system, First Past the Post, which is more likely to give one party an overall majority in the House of Commons and avoid a hung Parliament. Which voting system would you prefer? 28% First past the post, which is more likely to give one party an overall majority

42% Proportional representation, where the number of MPs parties win will more closely match their share of the vote

Different wording, different figures but same broad picture: support for first past the post is, ironically enough given the way it works, a minority sport in the UK.

