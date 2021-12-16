Lib Dems gain by-election seat from Conservatives (no, not that one)

As well as the North Shropshire Parliamentary by-election, there are several council by-elections this week.

Twelve seats up for election, with seven Lib Dem candidates, down one on the last time these seats were fought.

But we can kick off those results with a Liberal Democrat gain from the Conservatives:

Congratulations Suzanne Fairless-Aitken!

And there’s more:

Congratulations Jaime Oliver!

Thank you for standing Ian Jones, in a ward we’ve not contested before.

Thank you for standing Sarah Manuel.

No Lib Dem although there was one last time.

This ward has now been up three times and it’s never had a Lib Dem candidate.

Thank you to Catherine Salter for standing. Until another by-election in the ward earlier this year, there hadn’t been a Lib Dem on the ballot paper in seven previous contests.

Since 2014 there have now been six contests in this ward without a Lib Dem candidate.

More results as they come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

