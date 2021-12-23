Labour votes most likely to pick Lib Dems as party they might vote for

New polling from Redfield & Wilton on who else Labour voters can see themselves supporting:

These results are certainly suggestive of an environment in which anti-Conservative tactical voting could be made into a big factor at the next general election.

But if you’re tempted to think ‘seat deals now!’ it’s worth both noting how many Labour voters don’t pick either of the Lib Dems or the Greens – and what the details of Best for Britain’s polling on this topic shows.

NOW AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER: My next book tells you all about how to make sense of political polling – Polling Unpacked: the history, uses and abuses of political opinion polls.