Police must investigate Downing Street garden party

A Liberal Democrat press release says…

The Liberal Democrats have called for the police to investigate reports that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to a “bring your own booze” party in the Number 10 garden during the first lockdown on 20 May 2020.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

This garden party looks like a clear breach of lockdown rules at a time the public were being ordered to stay at home.

Boris Johnson himself said just days after this party that the police should step in to stop people holding outdoor gatherings. It would absolutely reek of double standards if the police don’t investigate these allegations in full.

We must get to the bottom of this. If rules were broken, those responsible should face the full force of the law.