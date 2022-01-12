Boris Johnson must resign

A Liberal Democrat press release says:

This morning Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has called on the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

He said:

Boris Johnson has broken the law and lied to Parliament and the country, and he must now go.

Millions of people obeyed the lockdown rules, often at huge personal cost. They missed funerals, cancelled weddings and said goodbye to dying loved ones on video calls – some on the very day that Number Ten illegally hosted a garden party.

Boris Johnson has become a threat to health of our nation, and for the sake of the country still gripped by this awful pandemic he must resign.