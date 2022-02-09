The rise and fall of inflation: tracking the concerns of MPs

There are all sorts of oddities and curiosities to be found in old Parliamentary debates, including the occasion during the Second World War when MPs took time out from debating the war to debate polling methodologies (see my book, Polling UnPacked for more on that).

But there’s also plenty of interest to be found in the trends in word usage too, as shown by the rise, fall and possible rise again of uses of the word ‘inflation’ in the House of Commons:

Graph from the excellent Hansard at Huddersfield site.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis