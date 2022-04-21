How Boris Johnson boasted of dodging multiple parking tickets

From the Oxford Mail in 2007:

In Life in the Fast Lane: The Johnson Guide to Cars, he writes: “A Fiat 128 two-door saloon, 1.2 litres, the Italian Stallion was the trusty steed that emancipated me from the shackles of childhood.

“Before traffic wardens became bonus-hungry maniacs, and when it was still rare for a student to own any kind of car at all, I parked all over the place, my favourite spot in Oxford being the yellow lines by the squash courts in Jowett Walk.

“Sometimes, it is true, I got a ticket. But what did I care? The Stallion had Belgian plates.

“I let them pile in drifts against the windscreen until – in the days before they were even sheathed in plastic – the fines just disintegrated in the rain.”