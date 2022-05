Hayward Burt, head of the Liberal Democrat Unit at Conservative Party HQ, was standing for the Conservatives in the local elections in Somerset.

He is a councillor on South Somerset authority and was standing this time for the new unitary council that’s coming.

The result?

A Liberal Democrat victory in his ward.

Oops.

A good sign too for how much more good news there is to come for the Lib Dems today.

