Conservative council by-election losses continue

This week’s principal authority council by-elections started off with a Wednesday contest:

Then Thursday’s contests included three for the City of London Corporation:

There was also a deferred election for Redbridge council, London following the death during the May local elections campaign of Iqbal Singh (Conservative).

Though there was only one Lib Dem candidate for the three member ward, this was one up on last time. So particular thanks to Sufia Khanam for standing.

The last five elections in the ward have now regrettably not had a Lib Dem candidate.

And finally, we have Britain’s answer to New York, New York. It’s Gedling ward on Gedling Council:

Thank you to Maggie Dunkin for standing.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

